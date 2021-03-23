2020 Cyber Crime Bill – This Does Not In Anyway Contravene Our Laws – Hon. Mohamed Rahman Swaray

I am excited by the debate around the cyber crime bill 2020. I wish to assure all Sierra Leoneans that this bill will not tamper with the freedoms and human rights that His Excellency President Bio is so passionate about. @TomVensEU@PresidentBio@SLAJ_Salone
All this bill seeks to do is to protect our citizens in digital space and make good international commitments like the African Union’s Malabo Accord to which Sierra Leone is a signatory, enforce the ECOWAS directive on cyber crime and data protection and support our accession to the Budapest Convention like other countries in the region have done. @UmaruFofana@kaikaifm@DSTISierraLeone
This does not in anyway contravene our laws as it is the case in most criminal investigations. A case in mind is the ACC Act that gives power to the commissioner to have access to accounts, books or document in their course of investigation. @PresidentBio@UKinSierraLeone
Thanks to Facebook and its African team for offering us Ad credits in support of our awareness raising campaign on the cybercrime bill 2020. Our citizens should and must be protected in cyberspace. #SierraLeoneCyberbill2020@PresidentBio@TomVensEU@UKinSierraLeone@Facebook