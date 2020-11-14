2020 African Women in Media Award: Minister Mohamed Rahman Swaray joins prestigious judges

APO Group (APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy has announced the jury for the prestigious APO Group African Women in Media Award 2020 (http://bit.ly/APOaward). The Award recognizes, celebrates and empowers African women in the media who support female entrepreneurship throughout the continent.

Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Mohamed Rahman Swaray will join the largest and most influential panel of judges ever assembled for a journalism prize in Africa

The judging panel for the APO Group African Woman in Media Award consists of 100 luminaries, with global icons such as Naomi Campbell joined by executives at diverse organizations like Microsoft, Harley-Davidson and FIFA

“I want to thank all the judges for devoting their time and energy to the APO Group African Women in Media Award,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (Pompigne-Mognard.com), Founder and Chairman of APO Group. “I’ve never seen a judging panel of this quality before, and we are honored that every member shares our vision for women empowerment and entrepreneurship. Their passion and enthusiasm has helped make this award the biggest of its kind in Africa.”

The APO Group African Women in Media Award is part of APO Group’s commitment to supporting the development of journalism on the continent.

The award is open to African female journalists whose stories were broadcast or published between 1st January and 31st October 2020. The stories are judged on content, writing, analysis, creativity, human interest and community impact.

The judges will be asked to select the winning journalist, who will then be announced at the 6th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum’s (AWIEF) (www.AWIEForum.org) Virtual Conference and Awards, hosted from 2-3 December 2020, with the theme ‘Reimagining Business & Rebuilding Better.’

AWIEF is a prestigious annual event that sees global thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, academics, development organizations and investors gather to connect, network, share, collaborate and transact in a combined effort to boost Africa’s entrepreneurship ecosystem for women.