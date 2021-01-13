22.2 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

2019 Audit Report Exposes Serious Flaws in Parliament

By Sierra Network
362
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 23 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 7 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update13th January 202123 New Cases2887 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

2019 Audit Report Exposes Serious Flaws in Parliament

The 2019 Audit Report uncovers egregious flaws in the handling of Constituency Development Funds (CDF) by MPs,...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Deputy Information Minister Receives NATCOM’s 2019 Annual Report

By Bampia James Bundu:Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications The National Telecommunications Commission...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

The 2019 Audit Report uncovers egregious flaws in the handling of Constituency Development Funds (CDF) by MPs, amounting to 22 billion Leones.

Schedules to the financial statements for Constituency Development Funds examined by the auditors revealed that Le10.1 billion and Le12.2 billion were paid to Members of Parliament including Paramount Chief Members of Parliament (PCMPs) for 2018 and 2019 respectively, but same could not be properly accounted for.

According to the auditors, the Le10.1 billion paid to MPs in 2018 was meant for the construction or renting of a Constituency Office in all the 132 constituencies, but these monies could not be accounted for during the audit verification exercise.

The auditors discovered that, during the period under review, Paramount Chief Members of Parliament, who are without constituencies received nearly 1 billion Leones from the CDF portfolio, but same could not be accounted for.

The official response by the Clerk of Parliament indicates that the CDF is disbursed to the accounts of sitting MPs, “whether or not they have a constituency”. The Clerk also says that there is no “clear definition” of who is qualified to benefit from the CDF.

The Auditor General concludes that since the CDF could not be properly accounted for, the issue remains “unresolved”. Read the excerpt below.

“Our examination of the schedules to the financial statements for Constituency Development Funds (CDF) revealed that a total of Le10,100,000,000 and Le12,220,672,500 were paid to 146 Members of Parliament (MPs) for 2018 and 2019 respectively; but were not retired.

“The payments made during 2018 were expected to be used for either the construction or renting of a constituency office in all the 132 constituencies nationwide.

“These payments include Le968,493,150 made to 14 paramount chiefs without constituencies in 2018 and the same in 2019.”
Official’s Response

The Clerk of Parliament said “the issue of Constituency Development Funds (CDF) is limited to the Finance Department of Parliament, disbursing same to the respective accounts of beneficiaries (in this case sitting Members of Parliament (MPs), whether or not they have a constituency); hence, the reason for the inclusion of Paramount Chief MPs in the schedule of payments. Please be informed also that, in every year’s budget process, funds provided for this activity are meant for sitting MPs, without clear definition of who is qualified for same.”

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleDeputy Information Minister Receives NATCOM’s 2019 Annual Report
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 23 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 7 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 23 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 7 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update13th January 202123 New Cases2887 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Blog

2019 Audit Report Exposes Serious Flaws in Parliament

Sierra Network - 0
The 2019 Audit Report uncovers egregious flaws in the handling of Constituency Development Funds (CDF) by MPs, amounting to 22 billion Leones.
Read more
Blog

Deputy Information Minister Receives NATCOM’s 2019 Annual Report

Sierra Network - 0
By Bampia James Bundu:Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications The National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM) has presented its 2019...
Read more
Blog

Justice Ministry Gives Update On Implementation Of COI Recommendations

Sierra Network - 0
By Bampia James Bundu:Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications The Office of the Attorney General and Minister of...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 18 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 14 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update12th January 202118 New Cases2864 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Deputy Information Minister Receives NATCOM’s 2019 Annual Report

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Bampia James Bundu:Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications The National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM) has presented its 2019...
Read more

Justice Ministry Gives Update On Implementation Of COI Recommendations

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Bampia James Bundu:Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications The Office of the Attorney General and Minister of...
Read more

Today I was installed as a Notary Public of the Republic of Sierra Leone before the Honourable Chief Justice – Francis Ben Kaifala

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Today, I took oath and was installed as Commissioner of Oaths and Notary Public of the Republic of Sierra Leone before the...
Read more

INVITATION TO PRESS CONFERENCE – ACC On INTERVENTIONS Into The 2019 Audit Report – Ministry Of Information On The Implementation Of White Paper Recommendations

Blog Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION3 GLOUCESTER STREETCATHEDRAL HOUSEFREETOWN 8th January, 2021 INVITATION TO PRESS CONFERENCE SUBJECT:...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 23 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0