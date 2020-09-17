21.2 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, September 17, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

2018 It Was A Disaster Waiting To Happen… 2020 The Disaster Is Here…. Who Should Be Held Accountable?

By Sierra Network
212
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update17th September 20204 Cases2137 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

2018 It Was A Disaster Waiting To Happen… 2020 The Disaster Is Here…. Who Should Be Held Accountable?

Someone should be held accountable for today's disaster at Savage Street, see what Awoko Newspaper reported way...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

…..And you get upset because I said we are on honeymoon please get a life – First Lady Fatima Bio

Helping people maintained their jobs is very important to me so that is more the reason I...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Someone should be held accountable for today’s disaster at Savage Street, see what Awoko Newspaper reported way back in 2018

The Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA), Executive Director, David Panda Noah, has warned that the Savage Street Bridge is “a disaster waiting to happen” as road audits have determined that it is unsafe because of nearby mining. “Our role is to do the audits and report to Ministry of Works and Transport and Sierra Leone Roads Authority (SLRA) for their attention. That is all I can do. I would like to fix it if I had the mandate,” he responded, after queried by officials from the Ministry of Finance and citizens at the Budget Hearings. 

Noah went further to say that there are other roads that have serious safety concerns like Pyke Street, Eastern Police, and potholes along the highways and that they don’t only write reports and send them to the above mentioned institutions but also discuss the issues at meetings. SLRA, he said, do the roads and after they are done for the first time the markings and signs are done, but that for road safety they should carry on doing it. “We believe that if granted the mandate to retain some of the funds that we give to the Road Maintenance Fund Authority (RMFA) for road safety will be utilised by making the roads safer through maintenance, road signs and markings.” According to their data, road accidents cost about 14% of the country’s GDP, and the injuries and deaths takes a huge hit on the GDP especially in Africa. “So every road crash, injury is something that we are worried about.

So the potholes, the roads, the signs are not our mandate, they are the mandate of SLRA,” he said. Adding, “We would like to have it as the Finance Minister is here he will help us to push to have that, so that we can take SLRA and do those roads, do the signs, fix the potholes and the zebras,” he said. Facilitator Musa Bangura asked about the stationary vehicles that are parked on the road especially at night in fact the long vehicles they have no light, license, reflectors and all one can see is grass?   In his response, Noah said they are required to have the triangular reflectors to tell the oncoming vehicles that they are parked, but most of the time that is not happening and now the Authority is finding space to be able to impound those vehicles. “We have the equipment to move them but we are also looking for a bigger space for the big trailers, as we cannot just move the head because the tail are not to be left there too as they are hazards on the road.

Vehicles could go underneath them and people die,” he said

The Authority has now located a space at Mile 38 and they are now clearing a ten acre piece of land to send impounded vehicles. “We have had talks with Freetown Teachers College to lease some of their land for impounded vehicles, as soon as we can get that done you will see the highways cleared,” he promised. He stated that they are working with the Police at Mile 38 checkpoint to track down unlicensed vehicles and drivers.

They are also looking forward to upgrade their personnel strength for the entire country when the ban is lifted as Freetown has only 45 Road Corps officers. However, he disclosed they will start fining owners of vehicles that have been parked for years without renewing their licenses, for failing to inform the Authority that their vehicles are off the road. “We will come and take the license plate off you because what happens when people abandon vehicle or park vehicles, criminals remove the licenses plates and use it on other vehicles for criminal activities and that is what we are going to do,” he warned.

ZJ/17/9/18

By Zainab Iyamide Joaque

Tuesday September 18, 2018.

AND NOW THIS….. Thursday 17th September 2020

Previous article…..And you get upset because I said we are on honeymoon please get a life – First Lady Fatima Bio
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update17th September 20204 Cases2137 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

2018 It Was A Disaster Waiting To Happen… 2020 The Disaster Is Here…. Who Should Be Held Accountable?

Sierra Network - 0
Someone should be held accountable for today's disaster at Savage Street, see what Awoko Newspaper reported way back in 2018
Read more
Blog

…..And you get upset because I said we are on honeymoon please get a life – First Lady Fatima Bio

Sierra Network - 0
Helping people maintained their jobs is very important to me so that is more the reason I keep on using my page...
Read more
Blog

If you always keep grudges, you will end up having stretch marks on your heart – Says First Lady Fatima Bio

Sierra Network - 0
if you always keep grudges, you ll end up having stretch marks on your heart💔. “To us, family means...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update16th September 20207 Cases2133 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

…..And you get upset because I said we are on honeymoon please get a life – First Lady Fatima Bio

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Helping people maintained their jobs is very important to me so that is more the reason I keep on using my page...
Read more

If you always keep grudges, you will end up having stretch marks on your heart – Says First Lady Fatima Bio

Blog Sierra Network - 0
if you always keep grudges, you ll end up having stretch marks on your heart💔. “To us, family means...
Read more

JUSTICE UNDER LOCKDOWN By CHRDI Human Rights and Policy Brief

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Justice has got to be open. It is a fundamental part of our democracy. It has to be visible but in a...
Read more

Chief Minister Sells Harvested Rice at Le200,000 for 50kg

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Chief Minister in his 444 acres of farm landProfessor David John Francis, Chief Minister, has embarked on agriculture productivity in line with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0