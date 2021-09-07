20 Senior Officers of the SLCS Benefit from Refresher Training

Twenty senior ranking officers of the Sierra Leone Correctional Service take part in a refresher training organised by the administration of the Sierra Leone Correctional Service and facilitated by the Technical Support Team Lead seconded to the SLCS from the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF). The training is ongoing in Freetown at the refurbished training room, former Special Court Complex.

The training which is being sponsored by the government started on the 6th September and is being organised on the theme: “Training for Excellence”.

The keynote speaker at the opening ceremony Lahai Lawrence Leema, who is the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, spoke on the need for skills, techniques, and approaches to always form crucial parts in such training.

“We are not assembled here to joke. After previous experiences, the government saw the need to invest money and time on this institution in order for it to grow.”

He said the crime situations vary from district to district, emphasising the need for knowledge sharing among officers during such seminars.





Stepping forward to speak on behalf of the office of National Security, Mr Langumba keilli encouraged officers to keep working hard and not despair.

Mr Keilli stressed that working for the security sector required selfless service and dedication to love for one’s country.

Former Deputy Director-General of the SLCS, Mr Dennis Harman delivered words of motivation and caution to officers.

Moved by the theme of the seminar, he said he would like officers to not just train for Excellence but also strive for it.

In his delivery, the Technical Support Team Lead, Colonel David Ngaujah cum Director of Security and operations of the SLCS, said one of their terms of reference was to ensure the professional execution of the SLCS’ mandates.