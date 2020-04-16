2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases From Kenema & Freetown In Sierra Leone

There are now 15 Covid19 patients in Sierra Leone after the country recorded two new cases today. This doubles in one week the number of confirmed cases in the country. Both of today’s cases are health workers. The one, in Kenema in the east of the country, is a lab technician who becomes the first case in the provinces who was not in isolation. He is said to have been practising in a private hospital in Freetown but went to Kenema a little over a week ago. EOC sources say a ring has now been created around his contacts. The second is a nurse who works at the country’s tertiary children’s hospital. She’s said to have been in self-isolation as a primary contact of an earlier case