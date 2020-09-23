24 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

19 Paramount Chieftaincy Elections in October

By Sierra Network
149
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Your Erection is not your Direction! – First Lady Fatima Bio

Your Erection is not your Direction! be the man U would want your daughters to settle with....
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Pepper Scarcity Exposes Agriculture Sector

A Commentary By Ranger Uncharacteristically, the past two months has seen the price of...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

19 Paramount Chieftaincy Elections in October

According to the Director of Local Government, Newman Combey, out of fifty-seven vacancies, nineteen Paramount Chieftaincy elections...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

According to the Director of Local Government, Newman Combey, out of fifty-seven vacancies, nineteen Paramount Chieftaincy elections will be conducted across the country in October, 2020.

National Electoral Commision (NEC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has categorized the Paramount Chieftaincy elections into tranches. The first tranche will cover nineteen Chiefdoms.

The districts that fall under the first tranche are Pujehun (1), Moyamba (1), Falaba (1), Koinadugu (1), Karene (4), Tonkolili (4), Bo (1), Kambia (3), and Bombali (1). These vacancies occurred as a result of either deaths or de-amalgamation of Chiefdoms.

Out of forty-one de-amalgamated Chiefdoms created by the previous APC administration led by Ex-President Ernest Bai Koroma, the North alone has thirty-seven new Chiefdoms. The South and East put together have only four new Chiefdoms.

Two new districts were also created in the North. The two new districts are Falaba and Karene.

The process of electing new Paramount Chiefs will start with the revision of the Tribal Authorities’ List, declaration of rights and polling.

The remaining thirty-seven Paramount Chieftaincy elections are expected to be conducted next year, according to Mr. Newman Combey.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous article13 Ferry Crossing Points to be Replaced with Bridges by Government
Next articlePepper Scarcity Exposes Agriculture Sector
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Your Erection is not your Direction! – First Lady Fatima Bio

Your Erection is not your Direction! be the man U would want your daughters to settle with....
Read more
Blog

Pepper Scarcity Exposes Agriculture Sector

Sierra Network - 0
A Commentary By Ranger Uncharacteristically, the past two months has seen the price of a cup of pepper which...
Read more
Blog

19 Paramount Chieftaincy Elections in October

Sierra Network - 0
According to the Director of Local Government, Newman Combey, out of fifty-seven vacancies, nineteen Paramount Chieftaincy elections will be conducted across the...
Read more
Blog

13 Ferry Crossing Points to be Replaced with Bridges by Government

Sierra Network - 0
Jacob Jusu Saffa, Minister of Finance, has assured Sierra Leoneans that Government will replace all the thirteen ferry-crossing points in the country...
Read more
Blog

“Unending Cycles of Conflict Question Effectiveness of UN…”-Pres. Bio Intimates 75th United Nations Summit

Sierra Network - 0
“Unending Cycles of Conflict Question Effectiveness of UN…”-Pres. Bio Intimates 75th United Nations Summit President Julius Maada Bio has...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Your Erection is not your Direction! – First Lady Fatima Bio

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Your Erection is not your Direction! be the man U would want your daughters to settle with. Be the man U wish...
Read more

Pepper Scarcity Exposes Agriculture Sector

Blog Sierra Network - 0
A Commentary By Ranger Uncharacteristically, the past two months has seen the price of a cup of pepper which...
Read more

13 Ferry Crossing Points to be Replaced with Bridges by Government

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Jacob Jusu Saffa, Minister of Finance, has assured Sierra Leoneans that Government will replace all the thirteen ferry-crossing points in the country...
Read more

“Unending Cycles of Conflict Question Effectiveness of UN…”-Pres. Bio Intimates 75th United Nations Summit

Blog Sierra Network - 0
“Unending Cycles of Conflict Question Effectiveness of UN…”-Pres. Bio Intimates 75th United Nations Summit President Julius Maada Bio has...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Your Erection is not your Direction! – First Lady Fatima Bio

Sierra Network - 0