Wednesday, September 8, 2021
151,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Donated By The United States Government

By Sierra Network
The United States Government, in correlation with its global vaccine-sharing strategy, has on Wednesday, 8th September 2021 donated 151,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to the Government of Sierra Leone through the COVAX Facility.

The gesture will hugely boost the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country and accelerate the number of single-shot but fully vaccinated populations.

The United States Ambassador to Sierra Leone, H.E David Reimer during the presentation ceremony re-echoed his government’s stance in supporting the COVAX Facility in bridging the vaccination gap, saving lives & ultimately ending the pandemic.

The Minister of Health & Sanitation, Dr Austin Demby paid his gratitude for the development & laid out that the US Government has been a substantive partner in the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccines were presented to the Minister who then relinquished them to the NaCOVERC Chairman, Sheku Bangura.

