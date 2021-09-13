113,490 Doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Donated By The United States Government

On September 13, Ambassador David Reimer handed over 113,490 Pfizer vaccines on behalf of the U.S. Government to the Government of Sierra Leone to help the fight against COVID-19.

This is in addition to the 151,200 Johnson & Johnson vaccines which were donated last week through the COVAX Facility. Ambassador Reimer stated, “The arrival of the Pfizer vaccines is a further testament to the United States’ commitment to standing together with the people and government of Sierra Leone to address shared global challenges”. #vaccines#covid19