11 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Sierra Leone And This Is What You Need To Know

The husband of Sierra Leone’s second Covid19 patient has cautioned the authorities to concentrate on COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION rather than directly connecting the cases to his wife. Mr. Silla told me that he, the kids, the drivers and the domestic staff had all tested negative for the virus and wondered how all those being linked to his wife could have been infected by her. It should also be noted that all of her very close primary contacts at Ola During Children’s Hospital (ODCH) and all staff at Aspen are negative.

“My wife did the most decent and civilized thing by going for a test the moment she suspected she could have been infected, making public her status and warning all her contacts to isolate themselves”, Mr. Silla said. He said his wife had made known to the Emergency response team for COVID-19 the need for them to look deeper and go after community transmission instead of going for the easy option of linking cases to her. “it is highly likely that the nurses may have been infected in their communities or in the hospital, so linking the list of those now infected to my wife is a disservice not only to her but to the country” Mr. Silla concluded.

Sierra Leone has today recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases in any single day so far – ELEVEN – many of them health workers. This brings to 26 the total number of cases, doubling the cumulative figures from just two days ago. Most of the new cases are said to be linked to Patient Number Two, also a health worker. One from Kenema is linked to one of yesterday’s cases – the lab technician. A source says a special Covid19 committee chaired by President Julius Maada Bio will meet today to plan the next move. “Nothing is confirmed yet but no measures are off the table including a 14-day lockdown in some areas or even nationwide”, a source who should know, told me. Meanwhile amid an expansion in the number of tests now being carried out due to the increasing number of primary contacts, a planeload of medical supplies including more test kits and protective gear is expected in Freetown this weekend from China.